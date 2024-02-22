Europe's STOXX 600 hits all-time high on technology boost

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 gains 0.9%

BESI at record high on Q4 beat, strong orders

Nestle drops after FY organic sales miss

Delivery Hero down after foodpanda business sale talks falter

ECB more sanguine on inflation, still patient

Updated at 1650 GMT

By Khushi Singh and Shubham Batra

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index hit an all-time high on Thursday, boosted by technology shares after blowout results and an impressive outlook from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, while the European Central Bank showed it was more sanguine on inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose nearly 1% to close at a record high, beating its previous peak in January 2022.

A 3.0% jump in technology shares .SX8P drove gains with artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia NVDA.O, NVDA.F soaring 15.0% on Wall Street after reporting results post Wednesday's closing bell.

Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier BESI semiconductorBESI.AS also hit a record high with a 4.9% rise after exceeding fourth-quarter targets on demand for AI-related chipmaking parts.

The technology index is up 12.4% so far this year and trading at more than 23-year highs on the back of upbeat earnings from industry leaders SAP SAPG.DE and ASML Holding ASML.AS which have also received a boost from the AI frenzy.

"Companies around the world are exploring ways to use AI to automate simple tasks or to make them easier to complete. These small efficiency gains can make a huge difference across a large business and so it's an easy investment decision to make," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Boosting sentiment further, ECB policymakers agreed last month that inflation is coming under control although any talk of rate cuts was premature given rapid wage growth and abundant underlying price pressures, published accounts of their meeting showed.

On the data front, euro zone business activity improved in February as the dominant services sector broke a six-month streak of contraction, offsetting a deterioration in manufacturing, a survey showed.

Bucking the trend, the food and beverages .SX3P index dropped 1.3%, weighed down by losses in NestleNESN.S after the world's biggest packaged food company reported full-year organic sales growth slightly below expectations as price hikes prompted some shoppers to turn to competing brands.

Food delivery firm Delivery Hero DHER.DE fell 3.4% after it said talks for the potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia had been terminated.

Mercedes-BenzMBGn.DE advanced 4.7% as the luxury automaker reported a 'solid' set of full-year results and announced a share buyback program of up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion).

UK pharmaceuticals firm IndiviorINDV.L led gains on the STOXX 600, jumping 22.4% after forecasting annual revenue above estimates.

Shares in AccorACC.PA rose 6.6% following a bigger-than-expected jump in Europe's biggest hotel group's annual core profit, and an upbeat forecast for 2024.

