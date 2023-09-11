News & Insights

Europe's solar industry warns of bankruptcy risk as prices drop

Credit: REUTERS/LOUISA OFF

September 11, 2023 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by Marine Strauss for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Europe's solar power industry warned on Monday of a "precarious" situation for European solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers as solar PV prices reached record lows.

Industry trade group SolarPower Europe said in a letter sent to the European Commission that European companies risk bankruptcies, which they said would hurt the EU's goal of reshoring 30 GW of the solar PV supply chain.

Prices of PV modules have dropped by more than a quarter since the beginning of the year, according to SolarPower.

"This is creating concrete risks for companies to go into insolvency as their significant stock will need to be devalued," SolarPower Europe said.

Strong demand, combined with large investments and fierce competition among Chinese suppliers led to overcapacities in the market and a price fall.

The industry calls on the European Commission to buy up European companies' solar module stockpiles, to set up a Solar Manufacturing Bank at EU level and to boost demand for solar PV in Europe among others.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Editing by GV De Clercq)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @StraussMarine;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.