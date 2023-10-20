Europe's September refinery output down 1.2% y/y -Euroilstock

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - European oil refinery output in September fell by 0.7% from the previous month to 9.74 million barrels per day (bpd), and was down 1.2% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Friday.

Total crude intake in September of 9.39 million bpd was unchanged from August levels and down 1.2% from a year earlier.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):

Change vs Change vs Change (%) Change (%) Sep-23 Aug-23 Aug-23 Sep-22 Aug-23 Sep-22 Total 9,736 9,803 -67 -114 -0.7 -1.2 Gasoline 2,390 2,443 -53 134 -2.2 5.9 Middle Distillates 5,060 5,115 -55 48 -1.1 1.0 Fuel oil 825 849 -24 -184 -2.8 -18.2 Naphtha 921 914 7 86 0.8 10.3 Crude intake 9,388 9,389 -1 -110 0.0 -1.2 (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely) ((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

