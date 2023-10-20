Europe's September refinery output down 1.2% y/y -Euroilstock

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - European oil refinery output in September fell by 0.7% from the previous month to 9.74 million barrels per day (bpd), and was down 1.2% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Friday.
Total crude intake in September of 9.39 million bpd was unchanged from August levels and down 1.2% from a year earlier.
The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):
|
Change vs
Change vs
Change (%)
Change (%)
Sep-23
Aug-23
Aug-23
Sep-22
Aug-23
Sep-22
Total
9,736
9,803
-67
-114
-0.7
-1.2
Gasoline
2,390
2,443
-53
134
-2.2
5.9
Middle Distillates
5,060
5,115
-55
48
-1.1
1.0
Fuel oil
825
849
-24
-184
-2.8
-18.2
Naphtha
921
914
7
86
0.8
10.3
Crude intake
9,388
9,389
-1
-110
0.0
-1.2
