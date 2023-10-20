News & Insights

Europe's September refinery output down 1.2% y/y -Euroilstock

Credit: REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

October 20, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - European oil refinery output in September fell by 0.7% from the previous month to 9.74 million barrels per day (bpd), and was down 1.2% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Friday.

Total crude intake in September of 9.39 million bpd was unchanged from August levels and down 1.2% from a year earlier.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):

Change vs

Change vs

Change (%)

Change (%)

Sep-23

Aug-23

Aug-23

Sep-22

Aug-23

Sep-22

Total

9,736

9,803

-67

-114

-0.7

-1.2

Gasoline

2,390

2,443

-53

134

-2.2

5.9

Middle Distillates

5,060

5,115

-55

48

-1.1

1.0

Fuel oil

825

849

-24

-184

-2.8

-18.2

Naphtha

921

914

7

86

0.8

10.3

Crude intake

9,388

9,389

-1

-110

0.0

-1.2

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

