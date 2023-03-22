US Markets

Europe's real estate sector knocked by rate hike expectations

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

March 22, 2023 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by Joice Alves and Danilo Masoni for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX real estate sector .SX86P fell to a five-month low on Wednesday amid expectations both the Federal Reserve and Bank of England (BoE) will raise interest rates this week.

Tightening financial conditions are set to weigh further on the battered sector, which sharply underperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index on Wednesday.

The real estate sector fell 3.6% in its biggest daily drop since December. The STOXX 600 rose 0.4% at 1408 GMT.

Aroundtown shares AT1.DE were the biggest fallers in Europe, down 10% on the day amid concerns the Luxembourg-based company may cancel its dividend, according to two traders.

Surging UK inflation data released on Wednesday raised the chances of a 25 basis point BoE rate rise, when it meets on Thursday. The Fed is also expected to raise rates by 25 bps later in the day.

(Reporting by Joice Alves and Danilo Masoni)

((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @joiceal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.