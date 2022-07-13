Commodities

Europe's Q2 cocoa grind rises 2% yr/yr -ECA

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind rose 2% from a year earlier to 364,081 tonnes, the Brussels-based European Cocoa Association said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

