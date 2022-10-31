Europe’s pain will be ultimately worth it

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Union faces a tough period as high energy prices bite and debt troubles return. The combination of crises, caused by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and hefty borrowing when interest rates were artificially low, will test the bloc.

In some ways, the current difficulties are harder for the EU to manage than the euro crisis of a decade ago. Then the European Central Bank was able to keep interest rates low and buy government debt. That’s not an option now. Indeed the ECB has just doubled rates to 1.5% and there is more to come.

What’s more, the EU is facing a structural shock from high energy prices. Highly industrialised countries like Germany will have to restructure their economic models. Tensions between governments are rising. For example, earlier this month France cancelled a joint cabinet meeting with Germany.

But the crises also have silver linings for the bloc. It could have the world’s cheapest and cleanest energy by the mid-2030s and it will probably emerge stronger geopolitically.

ENERGY SQUABBLES

EU leaders congratulated themselves early in the year when they came together to condemn Putin’s invasion, impose sanctions on Russia and support Ukraine. But they didn’t fully think through the economic consequences of Russia cutting off gas exports to the bloc.

Governments were too indiscriminate in the support packages they gave their consumers and businesses to cushion the blow from soaring gas prices. As a result, demand for gas didn’t fall as rapidly as it could have. The cost of those support packages is also adding to public debt. Meanwhile, governments didn’t do enough to prepare their populations for the difficult times ahead. That heightens the risk of populist backlashes in the years ahead.

Solidarity is fraying. France has blocked a gas pipeline across the Pyrenees from Spain. And Germany is spending 200 billion euros to bail out its consumers and businesses, prompting other countries to complain that Berlin is distorting the EU’s single market by giving its companies an unfair advantage.

Despite this, EU leaders made some progress in resolving their differences at a summit earlier this month. An impressive push to secure more gas from non-Russian sources, plus unusually mild weather, has helped cut gas prices to a third of the eye-popping levels of late August, even though they’re still five times higher than two years ago.

At the same time, the EU has accelerated its transition away from fossil fuels. As a result, it will have cheap and clean energy from the mid-2030s. Though a lot of companies will have to relocate energy activities in the intervening decade, the bloc should be well placed for the green industrial revolution that follows.

DEBT TROUBLE

Cheap money allowed governments to run up debts in the past decade without thinking too much about how they would be repaid. The latest energy subsidies follow shortly after massive support packages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

EU leaders are already complaining about high interest rates, with Giorgia Meloni, the new Italian prime minister, criticising the ECB last week. But the central bank cannot avoid raising interest rates even if it wanted to. Inflation in the euro zone was 9.9% in September.

High inflation has had the side benefit of lowering government debt as a proportion of GDP. But if inflation expectations become entrenched, investors will demand higher yields to hold government bonds, pushing up the cost of borrowing further.

The shock that bond vigilantes inflicted on the United Kingdom after its short-lived Prime Minister Liz Truss attempted to run a loose fiscal policy is a useful cautionary tale for EU countries. But it will still be hard for governments to rein in spending or cut taxes. They are afraid of an electoral backlash if they don’t help their populations with rising living costs. And they have big investment needs ahead – for example, to fund the green transition, build up military defences and help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The EU institutions will work hard to prevent debt troubles turning into a full-blown crisis. The ECB has promised to stop the interest rates paid by different euro zone governments from diverging too much, provided that their debts are sustainable.

The EU has once again suspended fiscal rules, which would have required countries to cut debt to 60% of GDP. Meanwhile, the European Commission will soon propose new rules which will give governments even longer to cut their debt provided they invest in priority projects such as the green transition and security.

Highly indebted countries such as Italy fear that borrowing more would add to their debt problems. That’s why they want the EU to issue debt collectively as they did during the pandemic. But Germany and some less indebted countries are resisting this.

At the moment, the spread between 10-year Italian government bond yields and their German equivalent is contained at around 2%. But if the bond vigilantes turn on Italy and other southern countries, it is easy to imagine a rerun of the blame game of the euro crisis. Northern European countries could accuse their southern counterparts of profligacy, while the southern nations could criticise the northern ones for selfishness.

GEOPOLITICAL GAINS

The EU will suffer in the years ahead because it decided to stand up for its interests and values after Putin’s invasion. Despite the squabbling and mistakes, there’s every chance that it will gain from this historic decision.

The peak of Putin’s power has probably passed. Provided the Ukraine conflict doesn’t lead to nuclear Armageddon, the EU will emerge stronger and more secure.

The EU’s relationship with the United States will also change once the Ukraine crisis is over. America will increasingly need the EU’s help to contain China. The EU will be less in need of protection and become more an equal partner.

It is hard to put an economic value on these geopolitical benefits. But as Europe heads into a difficult winter, it is worth remembering the bigger picture.

