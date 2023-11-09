News & Insights

Europe's oil stocks in October up 3% yr/yr -Euroilstock

November 09, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Total fuel and crude stocks held by European refiners stood at 1.02 billion barrels in October, unchanged from levels in September but up more than 3% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Thursday.

Middle distillate stocks stood at 393 million barrels, marginally above September levels, but more than 9% higher than last October, the data showed.

Fuel oil stocks, at 56 million barrels, were down 1.8% from the previous month and down more than 8% from a year earlier.

European refiners' crude intake at 8.97 million barrels per day (bpd) was 4.4% lower than September levels amid plant maintenance but up 0.8% versus last October.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):

Change from

Change in pct

Oct-23

Sep-23

Sep-23

Oct-22

Sep-23

Oct-22

TOTAL

1,020

1,020

0.00

32.00

0.0

3.2

CRUDE

435.00

435.00

0.00

1.00

0.0

0.2

GASOLINE

108.00

108.00

0.00

3.00

0.0

2.9

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

393.00

392.00

1.00

33.00

0.3

9.2

FUEL OIL

56.00

57.00

-1.00

-5.00

-1.8

-8.2

NAPHTHA

28.00

28.00

0.00

0.00

0.0

0.0

CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd)

8,974

9,388

-414

69

-4.4

0.8

