Europe's oil stocks in February down yr/yr -Euroilstock

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Total fuel and crude stocks held by European refiners stood at 981 million barrels in February, down 1.1% on the month and 4.9% lower on the year, Euroilstock data showed on Monday.
Middle distillate stocks stood at 378 million barrels, down 1% on the month but around 6.4% below February 2023 levels, the data showed.
Gasoline inventories were 3.8% lower on the month but down by 9.7% on the year, at 102 million barrels.
European refiners' crude intake stood at 9.45 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 0.4% on the month but down half a percent on the year.
The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels)
Change from
Changein %
Feb-24
Jan-24
Jan-24
Feb-23
Jan-24
Feb-23
TOTAL
981.00
992.00
-11.00
-51.00
-1.1
-4.9
CRUDE
417.00
417.00
0.00
-10.00
0.0
-2.3
GASOLINE
102.00
106.00
-4.00
-11.00
-3.8
-9.7
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
378.00
382.00
-4.00
-26.00
-1.0
-6.4
FUEL OIL
57.00
58.00
-1.00
-4.00
-1.7
-6.6
NAPHTHA
27.00
29.00
-2.00
0.00
-6.9
0.0
CRUDE INTAKE
(in '000 bpd)
9,450
9,410
40
-52
0.4
-0.5
(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Susan Fenton)
((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.