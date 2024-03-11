Europe's oil stocks in February down yr/yr -Euroilstock

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Total fuel and crude stocks held by European refiners stood at 981 million barrels in February, down 1.1% on the month and 4.9% lower on the year, Euroilstock data showed on Monday.

Middle distillate stocks stood at 378 million barrels, down 1% on the month but around 6.4% below February 2023 levels, the data showed.

Gasoline inventories were 3.8% lower on the month but down by 9.7% on the year, at 102 million barrels.

European refiners' crude intake stood at 9.45 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 0.4% on the month but down half a percent on the year.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels)

Change from

Changein %

Feb-24

Jan-24

Jan-24

Feb-23

Jan-24

Feb-23

TOTAL

981.00

992.00

-11.00

-51.00

-1.1

-4.9

CRUDE

417.00

417.00

0.00

-10.00

0.0

-2.3

GASOLINE

102.00

106.00

-4.00

-11.00

-3.8

-9.7

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

378.00

382.00

-4.00

-26.00

-1.0

-6.4

FUEL OIL

57.00

58.00

-1.00

-4.00

-1.7

-6.6

NAPHTHA

27.00

29.00

-2.00

0.00

-6.9

0.0

CRUDE INTAKE

(in '000 bpd)

9,450

9,410

40

-52

0.4

-0.5

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Susan Fenton)

