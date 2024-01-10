News & Insights

Europe's oil stocks in December down yr/yr -Euroilstock

January 10, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Robert Harvey and Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Total fuel and crude stocks held by European refiners stood at 1.002 billion barrels in December, down by a marginal 0.3% on the month and steeper 2.1% on the year, Euroilstock data showed on Wednesday.

Middle distillate stocks stood at 385 million barrels, slightly below both November and December 2022 levels, the data showed.

Gasoline inventories were 1% higher on the month but down by almost 2% on the year in December, at 106 million barrels.

European refiners' crude intake stood at 9.681 million barrels per day (bpd), around 4% higher than the previous month, but 1% down versus last December.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):

Change from

Change in %

Dec-23

Nov-23

Nov-23

Dec-22

Nov-23

Dec-22

TOTAL

1,002

1,005

-3.00

-21.00

-0.3

-2.1

CRUDE

426

426

0.00

-7.00

0.0

-1.6

GASOLINE

106

105

1.00

-2.00

1.0

-1.9

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

385

387

-2.00

-1.00

-0.5

-0.3

FUEL OIL

56

58

-2.00

-9.00

-3.4

-13.8

NAPHTHA

29

29

0.00

-2.00

0.0

-6.5

CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd)

9,681

9,281

400

-119

4.3

-1.2

