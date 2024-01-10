Europe's oil stocks in December down yr/yr -Euroilstock

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Total fuel and crude stocks held by European refiners stood at 1.002 billion barrels in December, down by a marginal 0.3% on the month and steeper 2.1% on the year, Euroilstock data showed on Wednesday.
Middle distillate stocks stood at 385 million barrels, slightly below both November and December 2022 levels, the data showed.
Gasoline inventories were 1% higher on the month but down by almost 2% on the year in December, at 106 million barrels.
European refiners' crude intake stood at 9.681 million barrels per day (bpd), around 4% higher than the previous month, but 1% down versus last December.
The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):
Change from
Change in %
Dec-23
Nov-23
Nov-23
Dec-22
Nov-23
Dec-22
TOTAL
1,002
1,005
-3.00
-21.00
-0.3
-2.1
CRUDE
426
426
0.00
-7.00
0.0
-1.6
GASOLINE
106
105
1.00
-2.00
1.0
-1.9
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
385
387
-2.00
-1.00
-0.5
-0.3
FUEL OIL
56
58
-2.00
-9.00
-3.4
-13.8
NAPHTHA
29
29
0.00
-2.00
0.0
-6.5
CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd)
9,681
9,281
400
-119
4.3
-1.2
(Reporting by Robert Harvey and Ahmad Ghaddar in London; editing by David Evans)
