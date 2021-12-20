Europe’s new monetary bad cop has right bark

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joachim Nagel will replace Jens Weidmann as head of Germany’s Bundesbank, the country’s finance minister Christian Lindner tweeted on Monday. It’s a reassuringly boring appointment for Germany, and Europe.

Nagel is unlikely to rock the boat too much at the Bundesbank. After all, he worked there for 17 years, and was a member of its executive board. His public statements https://www.handelsblatt.com/finanzen/geldpolitik/euro-krise-und-ezb-viel-geld-hilft-nicht-viel/11290154-all.html?ticket=ST-4285961-APyO5dXhFd30XoILCPVF-cas01.example.org suggest he is wary of ultra-loose policies like bond buying. That’s probably a good thing: having an orthodox representative, like Weidmann was, may help reassure German citizens that their wealth is not being confiscated by the European Central Bank’s money printing. Nagel also has plenty of technical skills: he was recently deputy head of banking at the Bank for International Settlements.

The appointment comes as rising inflation is forcing rate-setters globally to rein in loose pandemic-era policies. At the same time, governments like Germany are boosting investment. With fiscal policy playing a bigger role, monetary policy may be able to take a step back. Hopefully, that should mean fewer fireworks on the ECB’s governing council. (By Neil Unmack)

