Europe's MiFID II Washes Up On US Shores In Stormy Debate

Saturday 26 October marked the second anniversary of the first wave of the EU regulatory invasion of US capital markets. That is when the Securities and Exchange Commission granted three seemingly unremarkable no-action letters halting enforcement of key provisions of US financial market regulation that have been in place for more nearly 80 years. Those letters were anything but unremarkable, however, as they not only highlighted a regulatory invasion from Europe, but also set the stage for the biggest potential shift in US regulation of investment research and investment management since the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010.

The proximate cause for the SEC’s letters was the second iteration of the European Union’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive. MiFID II for short, the directive that prohibited all investment firms operating in the EU, including US firms, from paying for investment research in Europe through soft commissions and other non-cash means, referred to as Client Brokerage.

The prohibition put US firms in a bind because it directly conflicted with the Investment Advisers Act, a foundation piece of US investment market reform from the 1930s that mandated brokers accepting hard dollars for their research must register as investment advisers and therefore abide the higher standards of care such registration brings. It also put the availability of investment research at risk, as large firms took their research inhouse, making commercially available research less affordable and less profitable.

The letters and the delay in dealing with the underlying conflicts drew a brief, but terse objection from SEC Commissioner Kara Stein (while employed by the commission), an objection that some say continues to weigh heavily on the Commission’s decision-making over the issues involved. The conflicts referenced in Stein’s objection related to the ability of investment managers to buy research using clients’ assets as payment, and to do so without disclosing how much the research cost. It is an issue CFA Institute sought to address with its Soft Dollar Standards in 1998 when it was called the Association for Investment Management and Research, and since updated in 2011.

EU regulators had seen the conflict as one where investment managers may overpay and overbuy investment research, often for the benefit of clients other than the ones whose Client Brokerage paid for the research. Under the EU’s rework, investment managers had to either pay cash for the research or pay through pre-established commission sharing arrangements that permitted the purchase from a variety of participating research providers.

US investment firms operating in the European Union faced a choice between using two different payment methods – paying cash in Europe and Client Brokerage in the United States – or applying the same approach in both markets. The firms asked the SEC to intervene, which it did nearly two years ago.

The SEC must address this issue, first, by reinterpreting the Advisers Act to permit broker-dealers to accept hard dollars in payment for its research. Earlier this summer, The SEC adopted a broader reinterpretation of the Advisers Act’s so-called “incidental advice exemption” for personalized investment advice to retail investors in its Regulation Best Interest rule. Reinterpreting the research provision would create change nowhere near as dramatic.

Further, the SEC should require investment managers to value the research bought with Client Brokerage and disclose the relevant cost to institutional customers. And it called on the SEC to require investment managers to adopt policies to ensure that each client paid its fair share for the research over time, and that firms would separate their research-buying decisions from their execution-buying ones.

As we approach the expiration of the letters in July, the SEC has yet to decide how to resolve the matter. It will not be an easy decision, either. If they adopt the European approach, they run the risk of being seen capitulating and substituting US law for EU law. If, on the other hand, it chooses to reject the MiFID II approach, it will at once reject the benefits of transparency, central to its approach to Regulation Best Interest, while also putting the US investment management, not to mention its research business in jeopardy of either uprooting to Europe or collapsing.

The more reasoned approach would be one adopting the best elements of rules from each jurisdiction. It would permit broker-dealers to accept cash for research without having to register as investment advisers. It would allow investment managers to buy research separate from the broker-dealers’ full suite of offerings. And it would permit broker-dealers and investment managers to use whatever payment arrangements they wish so long as investment managers disclose to clients how much they are buying through these mechanisms.

Such reforms would make MiFID II more like the invasion of the Beatles in the early 1960s than the British naval invasion of the 1810s. It also would limit the scope of change imposed upon US financial markets. In other words, the more unremarkable, the better.

Jim Allen, CFA, is head of Americas capital markets policy at CFA Institute. The capital markets group develops and promotes capital markets positions, policies, and standards.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.