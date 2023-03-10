US Markets

Europe's lenders sucked into global banks rout

March 10, 2023 — 04:12 am EST

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

By Alun John

LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - A dramatic sell-off in U.S. bank stocks spilled over into Europe on Friday, as some of the region's biggest banks saw their shares tumble in their largest decline in nine months.

Europe's STOXX banking index .SX7P fell more than 4% and was set for its biggest one-day slide since early June, with declines for most major lenders, including HSBC HSBA.L, down 4.5%, and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, down 7.9%.

Shares in Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI and Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI also fell sharply.

Neil Wilson, Chief Market Analyst at Markets.com, said that the episode could be the "straw that breaks the camel's back" for banks after worries about ever higher interest rates and a fragile U.S. economy.

Investors in SVB's stock had fretted over whether the capital raise would be sufficient given the deteriorating fortunes of many technology startups that the bank serves.

SVB's CEO Gregory Becker had been calling clients to assure them their money with the bank is safe, according to two people familiar with the matter.

But some startups have been advising their founders to pull out their money from SVB as a precautionary measure, the sources added.

