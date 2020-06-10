Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy U.S. delivery firm Grubhub for $7.3 bln

US Markets
European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday announced a $7.3 billion deal to buy U.S. food delivery firm Grubhub Inc and create the world's biggest food delivery company outside of China.

The all-stock deal will give Grubhub shareholders 30% of the combined company, according to the announcement.

