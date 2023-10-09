Europe's Israel-exposed stocks fall over concerns of Middle East escalation

Adds Energean response, updates prices, details

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shares in European-listed companies with major business exposure to Israel fell on Monday on concerns over the potential for their operations there to be affected by a possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Energean ENOG.L fell as much as 16.8% in London, making the UK and Israel-listed oil producer focussed on the Eastern Mediterranean the top loser on the region-wide STOXX Europe 600 .STOXX benchmark index.

Energean said the northern area of Israel, where its operations are based, was currently not under attack and that production, supply and offshore work were ongoing.

"We are and will continue monitoring the events closely and are prepared to manage any scenario and will update as and when necessary," the company said in an emailed statement.

London-listed shares in BATM Advanced BVC.TA fell 8.5% even as the Israel-based technology firm said it did not expect the recent developments to have a material impact on trading.

Israel-based antennas maker MTI Wireless MWEE.L also fell in London. They were last down more than 11%.

In India, shares of billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Ports And Economic Zone APSE.NS, which owns the shipping container and tourist cruise Haifa Port in Northern Israel, fell as much as 5.2%. Adani Ports said the port was operational.

Fighting raged at several locations inside Israel where the fighters were still holed up after killing 700 Israelis and seizing dozens of hostages in a raid that shattered Israel's reputation of invincibility.

