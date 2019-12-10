Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman

Adds details of ECHR ruling, background on trial

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights called on Tuesday for the immediate release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offence.

Kavala has been in jail for more than two years while on trial on charges of attempting to overthrow the government, based on accusations that he organised and funded nationwide protests in 2013 against then-Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

Kavala, who faces life in jail if convicted, denies the allegations.

The indictment cited tapped phone calls in which Kavala discussed sending pastries, milk, juice and gas masks to protesters as evidence that he financed the protests.

"In the absence of facts, information or evidence showing that Mr. Kavala had been involved in criminal activity, he could not reasonably be suspected of having attempted to overthrow the Government by force or violence," the court said, calling on authorities to secure his release.

It also said in the ruling that it supported Kavala's assertion that his detention was aimed at silencing him, adding that it was "likely to have a dissuasive effect on the work of human rights defenders".

ECHR rulings are legally binding but Turkey has frequently not implemented them. Turkey's Justice Ministry declined to comment on Tuesday's ECHR ruling.

The ECHR urged Turkey last year to swiftly process the legal case of Selahattin Demirtas, a prominent Kurdish politician. Erdogan, now president, dismissed the ruling on Demirtas, who remains on trial.

Critics of Erdogan's government have questioned the independence of Turkish courts, especially since a crackdown following a failed coup in 2016. Erdogan and his AK Party say the judiciary makes independent decisions.

The demonstrations in the summer of 2013 started as a protest against the redevelopment of Gezi park in Istanbul, a city with limited green space, and quickly spread across the country.

Kavala at the time sat on the board of the Turkish branch of financier George Soros's Open Society Foundation. He has said the charity did not provide financial support to the protests.

The next hearing on his case will be on Dec. 24-25. Fifteen other defendants are on trial along with Kavala, who is currently the only one in jail.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans and Jon Boyle)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.