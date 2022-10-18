Europe’s energy crisis nears winter of discontent: podcast

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Germany, Italy and others have scrambled to replace Russian gas and pipeline attacks have become a concern. The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies’ Jack Sharples tells The Exchange podcast Europe must learn to live with less power. Next year may be even more challenging.

