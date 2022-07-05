Europe's diesel imports from Russia decline further in June

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian diesel exports to Europe fell for a third straight month in June to their lowest since July 2020, data showed, as importers slowly reduce buying ahead of a tightening of sanctions on Moscow.

Exports from Russia stood at more than 20 million barrels in June, or around 667,000 barrels per day, down 4% from the previous month, data from analytics firm Vortexa showed.

The European Union in May agreed to cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, but previous EU sanctions on Russian banks and energy companies imposed following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 have already led traders to cut imports from Russia.

Russia accounted for 40% of Europe's imports of refined product, reaching 800,000 bpd in 2020, 55% of which was diesel and gasoil, according to Eurostat figures.

