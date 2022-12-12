Europe's credibility at stake in corruption case at European Parliament - Germany

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

December 12, 2022 — 04:46 am EST

Written by Sabine Siebold and Thomas Escritt for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The credibility of the European Union is at stake in a case of alleged corruption at the European Parliament, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned on Monday.

"This is an unbelievable incident which has to be cleared up completely with the full force of law," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

"This is about the credibility of Europe, so this has to trigger consequences in various areas."

