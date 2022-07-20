Europe’s chip champion woes have silver lining

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - ASML’s current challenges have made its stock finally look a little less crazy. The $200 billion Dutch firm, whose machines help semiconductor groups make chips, on Wednesday lowered https://www.asml.com/en/investors/financial-results/q2-2022 its 2022 gross margin target to 49%-50%, down from 52% previously, because of rising labour and freight costs. Boss Peter Wennink also had to cut revenue growth guidance for 2022 to 10% from 20%, due to a delay in fulfilling customer orders.

Those troubles should pass. A bigger issue is geopolitics. America has already prevented the sale of one of its bus-sized lithography machines to China, and it’s now looking to block ASML from exporting less advanced deep ultraviolet machines too, according https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-13/dutch-confirm-talks-with-us-on-new-chipmaking-gear-ban-to-china?sref=yYqHJdKG to Bloomberg. Yet that may be tricky, and revenue from China was just over 400 million euros in the second quarter, less than 10% of ASML’s 5.4 billion euros of total sales. ASML is now trading at 32 times earnings, lagging its five-year median average of 39 times, per Refinitiv data, and down from a peak of 68 times a year ago. That makes it a good time to buy into ASML’s dominant position in the chip industry. (By Karen Kwok)

