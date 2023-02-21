Europe's carbon price hits record high of 100 euros

updates throughout

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The price of permits in the European Union's carbon market hit 100 euros ($106.57) per tonne for the first time on Tuesday, a milestone that reflects the increased costs that factories and power plants must pay when they pollute.

The benchmark EU Allowance (EUA) contract CFI2Zc1 rose to a high of 100.70 euros per tonne and was trading at 100.07 euros per tonne by 1045 GMT.

EUAs are the main currency used in the European Union's Emissions Trading System (ETS) which forces manufacturers, power companies and airlines to pay for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit as part of the bloc's efforts to meet its climate targets.

($1 = 0.9384 euros)

