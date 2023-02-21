Europe's carbon price hits record high of 100 euros

OSLO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The price of permits in the European Union's carbon market hit 100 euros ($106.57) per tonne for the first time on Tuesday, a milestone that reflects the increased costs that factories and power plants must pay when they pollute.

The benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose to a high of 100.70 euros per tonne and was trading at 100.07 euros per tonne by 1045 GMT.

($1 = 0.9384 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.