Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 to gain 6% by end 2024, Barclays says

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

November 20, 2023 — 01:28 am EST

Written by Roshan Abraham for Reuters ->

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Monday that it expects Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 .STOXX to end 2024 at 485 points, up about 6% from current levels.

The brokerage sees mid single-digit equity upside next year, as higher rates pressure eases and a hard landing scenario is avoided.

Last week, strategists at Barclays said that global equities are set to outperform core fixed-income assets next year, on receding threats of a global economic slowdown.

