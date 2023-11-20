Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 to gain 6% by end 2024, Barclays says

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Monday that it expects Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 .STOXX to end 2024 at 485 points, up about 6% from current levels.

The brokerage sees mid single-digit equity upside next year, as higher rates pressure eases and a hard landing scenario is avoided.

Last week, strategists at Barclays said that global equities are set to outperform core fixed-income assets next year, on receding threats of a global economic slowdown.

