Europe's benchmark STOXX 600, STOXX 50 fail to open

Contributor
Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 .STOXX and STOXX 50 .STOXX50 indexes failed to show opening prices on Monday morning due to "input data problems", the index operator Qontigo told its clients.

"Our input data and index calculation have been affected by input data problems," said, Qontigo, which is owned by Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE.

