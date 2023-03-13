Banking

Europe's banks unlikely to get hit by bond portfolio losses - Moody's

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

March 13, 2023 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

Adds comments

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - European banks are unlikely to find themselves compelled to liquidate their bond holdings at a loss like their U.S. peer Silicon Valley Bank SIVBV.UL, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

Though rising interest rates have hit the value of banks' bond portfolios, their market value will tend to converge with their nominal value as they approach maturity, under an effect known as 'pull-to-par'.

"Based on their sound liquidity and funding profiles, cash holdings and stable deposit bases, we consider large European banks are generally well placed to avoid the need to sell their bonds at a loss," Moody's said in a comment.

Moody's noted that a third of European banks' government bond holdings mature within the next two years, ensuring a continuous inflow of cash and reducing the need to sell assets.

The agency noted that the failures of U.S. banks Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate SILV.UL resulted from "a sudden loss of confidence and resulting high cash outflows from concentrated deposit bases".

"Smaller, deposit-funded banks can rely on the stability of their loyal depositor bases, which ensures they can wait for a recovery in bond values without incurring materially higher funding costs," it added.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.