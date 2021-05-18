US Markets

Europe's 2021/22 sugar output seen growing to 14.7 mln tns - ISO

Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Sugar production in the European Union (EU) is expected to rise by 800,000 tonnes in the 2021/22 season to 14.7 million tonnes, despite a marginal decrease in beet plantings, Peter De Klerk, senior economist at the International Sugar Organization, said on Tuesday.

He estimated during the Santander ISO Datagro New York Sugar and Ethanol Conference that EU's sugar imports will decline to 1.45 million tonnes, while exports are also seen falling to 700,000 tonnes in 2021/22.

