Europe's 2021/22 sugar output seen growing to 14.7 mln tns - ISO

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Sugar production in the European Union (EU) is expected to rise by 800,000 tonnes in the 2021/22 season to 14.7 million tonnes, despite a marginal decrease in beet plantings, Peter De Klerk, senior economist at the International Sugar Organization, said on Tuesday.

He estimated during the Santander ISO Datagro New York Sugar and Ethanol Conference that EU's sugar imports will decline to 1.45 million tonnes, while exports are also seen falling to 700,000 tonnes in 2021/22.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.