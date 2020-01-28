European yields stabilise as investors assess coronavirus impact on markets

Yields across euro zone bond markets stabilised on Tuesday as investors calculated the impact the coronavirus in China could have on global financial markets as many questions remain unanswered, including how fast it could be contained.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.