European yields extend falls as investors assess coronavirus impact

Euro zone government bond yields continued on Tuesday the previous day's sell-off as investors fretted about the economic impact of China’s spreading coronavirus, snapping up safe-haven bonds and pushing long-term yields lower.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.