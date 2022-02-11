European wheat looking good after mild winter so far

HAMBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Warm winter weather means wheat crops are in good condition in the four main European production countries with positive conditions created for the summer 2022 harvest, crop experts said on Friday.

Wheat in France, Germany, Britain and Poland has generally not suffered frost damage, although frost is still possible in coming weeks.

Wheat in top producer France benefited from moderate weather this winter while rainfall in the coming days may maintain favourable growth.

"All the indicators are positive for soft wheat in France," said Alexis Decarrier of crop institute Arvalis.

Farmers appeared to have enough fertiliser, while rising fertiliser prices encouraged them to do more soil analysis to avoid wasting doses, Decarrier added.

France's farm ministry estimates soft wheat plantings for 2022 were cut 4.3% to 4.75 million hectares.

German wheat has not suffered significant frost damage so far. "Widespread rain in the past week was also welcome and water shortages are not a serious problem," one German grains analyst said.

Germany's winter wheat area for the 2022 crop was increased 0.4% on the year to 2.87 million hectares.

Britain’s wheat crop is in generally good condition and production could potentially rise slightly from last year although high fertilizer costs could limit the extent of any increase.

"With UK wheat prices failing to account for the surge in input costs for harvest 2022, it is likely that fertilizer application may be slightly reduced and record-breaking yields are unlikely,” said CRM Agri analyst Peter Collier.

Britain's wheat area for this year’s harvest has increased 1.3% to 1.81 million hectares.

Poland’s winter wheat is in good condition with no major frost damage so far and rain has also been adequate, said Wojtek Sabaranski of analysts Sparks Polska.

Poland’s winter wheat area is estimated to be little changed at over 2.1 million hectares.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

