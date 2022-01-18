European Wax Center Names COO David Willis To Succeed Jennifer Vanderveldt As CFO

(RTTNews) - European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ), a personal care franchise brand, announced Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer David Willis has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Jennifer Vanderveldt, who is stepping down from the Company to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately. Willis will retain his role as COO.

Willis served as European Wax Center's CFO from July 2016 until December 2020. He was appointed COO in September 2019, serving in both roles concurrently until Jennifer joined the Company in 2020.

Prior to joining the Company, Willis served as an Operating Partner for Riata Capital Group, LLC from October 2014 to July 2016, during which he provided consulting services to the Company on supply chain, finance and operations matters.

The CFO transition is unrelated to the quality of financial controls, financial statements or any other business matters or judgments.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company currently expects total revenue within previous guidance of $175.5 million to $178.5 million. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $178.08 billion for the year.

