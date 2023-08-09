European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) reported revenue of $59.09 million, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.27 million, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how European Wax Center, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-store sales : 2.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.

: 2.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.7%. Ending center count : 1003 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 997.

: 1003 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 997. New center openings : 25 versus 20 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 25 versus 20 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Marketing fees : $7.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

: $7.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%. Revenue- Royalty fees : $14.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

: $14.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%. Revenue- Product sales : $33.73 million versus $33.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $33.73 million versus $33.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Revenue- Other revenue: $3.30 million versus $3.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.