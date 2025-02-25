European Wax Center, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 11, 2025

European Wax Center will announce Q4 and FY 2024 results on March 11, 2025, followed by a conference call.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), a leading provider of out-of-home waxing services in the U.S., announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, with access details provided for analysts and other participants. The company, which operates over 1,000 centers and generated $955 million in sales in fiscal 2023, emphasizes professional service through its trained specialists and innovative products like Comfort Wax®. Founded in 2004 and based in Plano, Texas, European Wax Center is also recognized as a Certified™ Great Place to Work. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

European Wax Center is a leader in the waxing industry with over 1,000 centers across 45 states, demonstrating significant market presence and growth potential.

The company generated substantial sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023, indicating strong financial performance.

The announcement of an upcoming earnings report and management conference call suggests transparency and engagement with investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate a lack of transparency regarding current financial performance, potentially leading to investor uncertainty.

Dependence on a single service category (out-of-home waxing) could pose risks if industry trends shift or consumer preferences change.

The company's reputation as "the leading franchisor" may come under scrutiny if upcoming financial results do not meet market expectations.

FAQ

When will European Wax Center announce Q4 2024 financial results?

European Wax Center plans to report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025.

How can I access theearnings conference call

Analysts can register online to access the call, while all others can view the earnings webcast at the company's investor site.

What is the main service provided by European Wax Center?

European Wax Center specializes in out-of-home waxing services, offering over 23 million services annually.

How does European Wax Center ensure a quality waxing experience?

The company uses its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with high-quality ingredients and employs trained wax specialists.

Where can I find more information about European Wax Center?

For more information, visit European Wax Center's official website at https://waxcenter.com.

$EWCZ Insider Trading Activity

$EWCZ insiders have traded $EWCZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWCZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NITAL P. SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,392 shares for an estimated $112,697.

$EWCZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $EWCZ stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PLANO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Following the release, the Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. CT to review the results.





To access the conference call dial-in information, analysts should click



here



to register online at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. All other participants are asked to access the earnings webcast at



https://investors.waxcenter.com/



. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for one year.









About European Wax Center, Inc.









European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit:



https://waxcenter.com



.









Investor Contact









European Wax Center, Inc.





Bethany Johns







IR@myewc.com







469-270-6888









Media Contact









Zeno Group





Sophia Tortorella









sophia.tortorella@zenogroup.com









312-752-6851​



