European Wax Center, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

European Wax Center plans to report Q1 fiscal 2025 results on May 14, followed by a management conference call.

European Wax Center, Inc. announced it will report its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the company’s management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Analysts need to register online for dial-in information, while other participants can access the earnings webcast on the company's investor website. A replay will be available shortly after the call and archived for a year. European Wax Center, a leader in the U.S. waxing industry, operates over 1,000 centers, performs more than 23 million services annually, and emphasizes high-quality, customer-focused care through its proprietary Comfort Wax® and a commitment to its core values. Founded in 2004 and based in Plano, Texas, the company generated $951 million in sales in fiscal 2024.

European Wax Center is set to report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, highlighting the company's commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call for management to review the results allows for direct engagement with analysts and investors, promoting a strong relationship with the investment community.

The company’s significant achievements, such as performing over 23 million services per year and generating $951 million in sales for fiscal 2024, underscore its market leadership and strong business performance.

Being Certified™ by Great Place to Work® reinforces the company's positive workplace culture, which can attract top talent and enhance employee satisfaction and retention.

The absence of specific financial forecasts or guidance in the press release may raise concerns among investors about potential financial performance.



The timing of the financial results announcement may indicate underlying issues if the previous quarter’s results were below expectations, creating uncertainty about the company’s growth trajectory.



The reliance on a conference call for detailed financial discussions may limit transparency for stakeholders who are unable to access it, affecting overall investor confidence.

When will European Wax Center report its Q1 fiscal 2025 results?

European Wax Center plans to report its Q1 fiscal 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025.

What time is the conference call to discuss financial results?

The conference call will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. CT on May 14, 2025.

How can I access the European Wax Center earnings webcast?

Participants can access the earnings webcast at https://investors.waxcenter.com/.

What is European Wax Center known for?

European Wax Center is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the U.S.

How many locations does European Wax Center operate?

European Wax Center operates over 1,000 locations across 45 states.

$EWCZ Insider Trading Activity

$EWCZ insiders have traded $EWCZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWCZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NITAL P. SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,392 shares for an estimated $112,697.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EWCZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $EWCZ stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EWCZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EWCZ in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EWCZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EWCZ forecast page.

$EWCZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EWCZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EWCZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $6.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 11/15/2024

PLANO, Texas, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that it plans to report first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Following the release, the Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. CT to review the results.





To access the conference call dial-in information, analysts should click



here



to register online at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. All other participants are asked to access the earnings webcast at



https://investors.waxcenter.com/



. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for one year.









About European Wax Center, Inc.









European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $951 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit:



https://waxcenter.com



.









Investor Contact









European Wax Center, Inc.





Bethany Johns









IR@myewc.com









469-270-6888









Media Contact









Zeno Group





Sophia Tortorella









sophia.tortorella@zenogroup.com









312-752-6851​



