European Wax Center, Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.78 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $1.48 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $54.18 million from $55.43 million last year.

European Wax Center, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

