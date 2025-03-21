European Wax Center, Inc. Grants Stock Options and RSUs to New Chief Commercial Officer Katie Mullen

European Wax Center granted equity awards to new CCO Katie Mullen as part of her employment inducement.

European Wax Center, Inc. announced the approval of significant stock grants in connection with Katie Mullen's appointment as Chief Commercial Officer on March 21, 2025. The Board granted her 160,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) and various non-qualified stock options to purchase 580,000 shares of Class A common stock at exercise prices ranging from $3.99 to $12.00. The RSUs will vest over four years, while the options will fully vest after four years, contingent on Mullen's continued employment. These awards are part of the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan aimed at attracting new talent. European Wax Center is a leading franchisor of waxing services in the U.S., operating over 1,000 locations and generating significant revenue while maintaining a commitment to quality and customer care.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Katie Mullen as Chief Commercial Officer indicates a strategic move to strengthen the company's leadership team, which could enhance operational effectiveness and drive growth.

The granting of substantial equity awards (RSUs and stock options) to Ms. Mullen serves as a strong incentive to align her interests with those of the company and its shareholders.

The company's recognition as a Certified™ Great Place to Work® highlights its commitment to employee satisfaction and retention, which can enhance recruitment efforts and overall company performance.

Potential Negatives

The significant equity awards granted to the new Chief Commercial Officer may raise concerns about executive compensation and potential shareholder dilution, particularly if the company's stock performance does not justify such large grants.

The use of an Inducement Plan for granting equity awards could indicate challenges in attracting talent, suggesting potential issues with the company's employment appeal or competitive position in the market.

There is a potential risk that the company's focus on executive retention and incentives may divert attention from broader operational challenges or performance metrics that shareholders may prioritize.

FAQ

What is the recent appointment at European Wax Center?

On March 21, 2025, Katie Mullen was appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer of European Wax Center, Inc.

What stock options were granted to Katie Mullen?

Katie Mullen received grants of 160,000 restricted stock units and multiple non-qualified stock options covering 580,000 shares of Class A common stock.

What is the exercise price for the stock options?

The exercise prices for the stock options are $3.99, $9.00, and $12.00 per share for different grants.

When do Katie Mullen's RSUs and options vest?

The RSUs vest in equal installments over four years, while the options vest in full on the fourth anniversary of January 28, 2025.

What is unique about European Wax Center's 2025 Inducement Plan?

The 2025 Inducement Plan is designed exclusively to award equity to new employees or those returning after a period of non-employment.

$EWCZ Insider Trading Activity

$EWCZ insiders have traded $EWCZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWCZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NITAL P. SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,392 shares for an estimated $112,697.

$EWCZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $EWCZ stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EWCZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EWCZ in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/15/2024

$EWCZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EWCZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EWCZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $6.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 11/15/2024

PLANO, Texas, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) (the “Company” or “European Wax Center”), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, announced that on March 21, 2025, and in connection with the previously announced appointment of Katie Mullen as the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, the Company’s Board of Directors approved grants of (i) restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 160,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Mullen RSUs”), (ii) non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 220,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock with an exercise price of $3.99, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on March 21, 2025, (iii) non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 180,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock with an exercise price of $9.00, and (iv) non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 180,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock with an exercise price of $12.00 ((ii), (iii) and (iv) collectively, the “Mullen Options”).





The Mullen RSUs and Mullen Options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan. The Mullen RSUs will vest in equal installments on each of the first four anniversaries of January 28, 2025, and the Mullen Options will vest in full on the fourth anniversary of January 28, 2025, in each case subject to Ms. Mullen’s continued employment with the Company on each such date. The Mullen RSUs and Mullen Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the RSU award agreement and stock option award agreement covering the applicable grant.





The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of the Company (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with the Company, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Mullen RSUs and Mullen Options were granted as such inducement material to Ms. Mullen entering into employment with the Company.







European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $951 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit:



https://waxcenter.com



