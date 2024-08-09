European Wax Center (EWCZ) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $61.27 million, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific European Wax Center metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Marketing fees' to come in at $8.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Royalty fees' will reach $14.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product sales' will reach $34.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other revenue' will reach $3.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending center count' reaching 1,063. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,003.

Analysts forecast 'New center openings' to reach 12. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for European Wax Center here>>>



European Wax Center shares have witnessed a change of -21.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EWCZ is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

