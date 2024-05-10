European Wax Center (EWCZ) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, indicating an increase of 50% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $51.88 million, representing an increase of 4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific European Wax Center metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Marketing fees' will reach $6.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Royalty fees' to come in at $12.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product sales' reaching $29.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Same-store sales' to reach 1.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending center count' stands at 1,051. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 978.



View all Key Company Metrics for European Wax Center here>>>



Shares of European Wax Center have demonstrated returns of -3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EWCZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

