EUROPEAN WAX CENTER Earnings Results: $EWCZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER ($EWCZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $49,740,000, missing estimates of $53,211,492 by $-3,471,492.

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER Insider Trading Activity

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER insiders have traded $EWCZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWCZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NITAL P. SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,392 shares for an estimated $112,697.

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of EUROPEAN WAX CENTER stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

