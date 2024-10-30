News & Insights

Stocks

European Union to open formal probe into PDD’s Temu, Bloomberg says

October 30, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The European Union is set to launch an investigation into PDD Holdings (PDD)’ Temu over concerns it is failing to curb the sale of illegal products online, Gian Volpicelli and Samuel Stolton of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. The European Commission will open formal proceedings against Temu to probe whether it is in breach of rules against illicit online activities, sources told Bloomberg. The investigation could be announced imminently, the people said. Shares of PDD are down 3% to $121.04 following the report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PDD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.