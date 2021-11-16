Markets
European Union Countries Agree To Donate Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Help Low-income Countries

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced an agreement that enables the European Union and European Economic Area countries to donate doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to COVAX on an ongoing basis for delivery in 2021. The donations of Moderna vaccine to COVAX will be directed to the 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment low- and middle-income countries. This initiative is expected to enable the donation of more than 70 million doses of Moderna vaccine in 2021.

"I would like to thank the governments of France, Sweden and Norway, the EU and EEA countries and Gavi for this agreement to facilitate the donation of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the EU Member States to COVAX to help end the pandemic in low-income countries," said Stphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

