European Union auctions 2.658 mln spot carbon permits at 84.18 eur/t

July 06, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Union sold 2.658 million spot EU carbon permits on EEX at 84.18 euros per tonne each on Thursday, the exchange said. Date

Market area

Auction type

Auction Price

Amount auctioned Cover ratio 06-Jul-2023

EU

EUA

84.2

2,658,000

1.75

05-Jul-2023

Poland

EUA

84.8

2,676,000

1.98

30-Jun-2023

Germany

EUA

85.3

1,939,500

1.86

