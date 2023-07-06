European Union auctions 2.658 mln spot carbon permits at 84.18 eur/t

(updates to include cover ratio)
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Union sold 2.658 million spot EU carbon permits on EEX at 84.18 euros per tonne each on Thursday, the exchange said. Date
Market area
Auction type
Auction Price
Amount auctioned Cover ratio 06-Jul-2023
EU
EUA
84.2
2,658,000
1.75
05-Jul-2023
Poland
EUA
84.8
2,676,000
1.98
30-Jun-2023
Germany
EUA
85.3
1,939,500
1.86
(Reporting by London Energy Desk (+442075423083))
