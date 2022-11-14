European Union auctions 2.511 mln spot carbon permits at 74.85 eur/t

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Union sold 2.511 million spot EU carbon permits on EEX at 74.85 euros per tonne each on Monday, the exchange said. Date

Market area

Auction type

Auction Price

Amount auctioned Cover ratio 14-Nov-2022

EU

EUA

74.9

2,510,500

1.96

11-Nov-2022

Germany

EUA

73.3

1,861,500

2.31

09-Nov-2022

Poland

EUA

75.4

3,101,500

1.65

(Reporting by London Energy Desk (+442075423083))

