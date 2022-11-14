European Union auctions 2.511 mln spot carbon permits at 74.85 eur/t

(updates to include cover ratio)
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Union sold 2.511 million spot EU carbon permits on EEX at 74.85 euros per tonne each on Monday, the exchange said. Date
Market area
Auction type
Auction Price
Amount auctioned Cover ratio 14-Nov-2022
EU
EUA
74.9
2,510,500
1.96
11-Nov-2022
Germany
EUA
73.3
1,861,500
2.31
09-Nov-2022
Poland
EUA
75.4
3,101,500
1.65
(Reporting by London Energy Desk (+442075423083))
