European Union auctions 2.409 mln spot carbon permits at 86.01 eur/t

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Union sold 2.409 million spot EU carbon permits on EEX at 86.01 euros per tonne each on Monday, the exchange said. Date

Market area

Auction type

Auction Price

Amount auctioned Cover ratio 26-Jun-2023

EU

EUA

86.0

2,409,000

1.81

23-Jun-2023

Germany

EUA

88.9

1,939,500

2.27

21-Jun-2023

Poland

EUA

90.4

2,676,000

1.59

