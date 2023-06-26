European Union auctions 2.409 mln spot carbon permits at 86.01 eur/t

(updates to include cover ratio)
LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Union sold 2.409 million spot EU carbon permits on EEX at 86.01 euros per tonne each on Monday, the exchange said. Date
Market area
Auction type
Auction Price
Amount auctioned Cover ratio 26-Jun-2023
EU
EUA
86.0
2,409,000
1.81
23-Jun-2023
Germany
EUA
88.9
1,939,500
2.27
21-Jun-2023
Poland
EUA
90.4
2,676,000
1.59
(Reporting by London Energy Desk (+442075423083))
