Commodities

European travel firms cancel trips to China as virus fears grow

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARTIN POLLARD

Some tour operators in Europe are cancelling trips to China and offering customers refunds for bookings to the country as concerns grow about the spread of the new flu-like virus that has killed 81 people and infected more than 2,740.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular