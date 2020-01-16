European Stocks Wobble After U.S.-China Trade Pact Reached

European stocks wobbled on Thursday, as relief the U.S. and China reached a trade pact was met with concern for profits as earning season ramps up.

European stocks wobbled on Thursday, as relief the U.S. and China reached a trade pact was countered with concern for profits as earning season ramps up.

After early gains, the Stoxx Europe 600 turned lower, though it only lost 0.1% to 419.36.

After European markets closed on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed the so-called phase one trade pact that is intended to boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products and lower tariffs on Chinese goods.

“There should be some reprieve to the global economy as some uncertainty is lifted and a boost to the U.S. economy to the extent that increased investment is needed to fulfill the agreement. However, other key structural issues remain unresolved, including the focus on industrial subsidies and dealing with broader technology issues, while managing the geopolitical strategic competition between both economies,” said economists at Citi.

Of stocks in the spotlight, Pearson shares tumbled 9.3%, its worst single-day performance since September, after a downbeat outlook as the publishing company reported declining revenue in U.S. higher-education courseware. Pearson, for the first time, forecast adjusted 2020 earnings per share, targeting 44 pence to 52.5 pence, compared with the FactSet-compiled broker estimate of 50.5 pence per share, and it announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Coram Williams. Pearson also announced a £350 million share buyback.

Whitbread struggled, losing 4.6%, as the Premier Inn owner said the U.K. political and economic environment remains uncertain. Like-for-like revenue per available room fell 3.6% in the U.K. during the fiscal third quarter ending November 28. It was hurt by its performance outside of London, though it said the start of the fourth quarter has been more positive for regional hotels.

HelloFresh rallied 8.5% as the maker of prepared meal kits said fiscal year revenue growth will be 36% at constant exchange rates, above its previous estimates of 31% to 33%.

