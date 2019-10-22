European Stocks Weaken After Touching 2019 High

European stocks weakened on Tuesday, as a generally solid set of corporate earnings from companies including UBS and Saab wasn’t enough for traders to take stocks to a new high.

After closing Monday at the highest level since May 22, 2018, the Stoxx Europe 600 weakened by 0.31% to 392.98.

The index isn’t far from its record high of 414.06.

The German DAX declined 0.02% to 12745.39, the French CAC 40 weakened 0.56% to 5616.94 and the U.K. FTSE 100 declined 0.06% to 7159.32.

U.S. stock futures were lower after a 57-point gain on Monday for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

With little activity on the economics front in Europe, corporate news was the main driver of action.

UBS rose 1.2% as the Swiss bank reported a stronger-than-forecast third-quarter profit, helped by its wealth and asset management arms.

Reckitt Benckiser shares fell 4.4% as the consumer products company cut its sales outlook for the year. It cited weak performance in its health division, which was hurt by light restocking of cold and flu products, as well as weakness in its Durex condom and Dettol anti-bacteria product units.

Aerospace group Saab jumped 5.3% after the company reported stronger earnings and sales than forecast.

