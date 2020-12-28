European Stocks Up On EU Vaccine Drive, Brexit Trade Deal, U.S. Stimulus Package

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Monday, following mostly higher Asian performance, as the European Union launched a massive coronavirus vaccination drive, and as the UK and the EU announced a Brexit trade deal.

In the subdued post-Christmas trading, investor sentiment also reflected the U.S. Law sanctioned by President Donald Trump for additional stimulus.

On Sunday, Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and government spending package that will restore unemployment benefits to millions of Americans. His move averted a partial federal government shutdown. Trump's signing of the bill that contains $900 billion in pandemic relief comes just days after he threatened not to sign the package and called it a "disgrace."

In France, virus vaccination was kickstarted on Sunday after the French High Authority for Health or HAS authorized the use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

In economic releases, Spain retail sales declined at a faster pace in November, by 4.3 percent on a yearly basis that was bigger than the 3 percent decline logged in October, according to the data released by the statistical office INE.

Further, Dutch producer confidence improved in December to its highest level since March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed.

In Finland, December manufacturing confidence was -5, compared to -13 in November.

Norway's retail sales rose 2.9 percent month-on-month in November, following a 1.2 percent increase in October, as per the figures from Statistics Norway.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 traded up 2.8 points or 0.7 percent at 398.81.

Germany's benchmark DAX was up 200 points, or 1.5 percent, at 13,787.

France's CAC 40 index gained 62 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,584, its highest level in over three weeks.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 is closed today being Boxing Day. The U.S. and European markets were closed on Friday for the Christmas Day holidays.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher with modest gains on Monday following positive news about U.S. Stimulus package and EU covid vaccination.

In Germany, BMW shares were gaining 0.7 percent. The luxury car maker reportedly announced its plans to increase its electric vehicle productions. According to German daily Augsburger Allgemeine, the company plans to produce an additional 250,000 electric cars in next three years.

Automajor Volkswagen shares were trading 1 percent higher.

Among other gainers, SAP stock increased 1.9 percent; Bayer was up 1.7 percent; Siemens went up 1.8 percent; and Allianz increased 1 percent. Shares of Deutsche Telekom grew 1.6 percent; Henkel was up 1.9 percent; and Deutsche Post shares climbed 2.7 percent.

Among losers, Wirecard shares fell 8.3 percent, and Thyssenkrupp shares fell 0.8 percent.

In France, Loreal shares gained 1.6 percent; Kering shares grew 2.9 percent; Air Liquide went up 1.6 percent; and Schneider Electric stock increased 2 percent.

Meanwhile, among financial companies, Credit Agricole stock was down 0.6 percent, and Societe Generale was down 0.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.