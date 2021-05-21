European stocks up ahead of business activity data, Richemont shines

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 21 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Friday ahead of business activity data, as Swiss luxury goods maker Richemont rose following a proposal to double its dividend and automakers gained.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% in early trading, with UK stocks struggling despite a much bigger than expected jump in UK retail sales. .L

Cartier maker Richemont CFR.S gained 5.7% as its net profit rose by a third in fiscal year 2020/21 and it proposed to double its dividend.

German luxury carmaker BMW BMWG.DE rose 1.2% after it said it would have to set aside 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), less than initially feared, for expected European antitrust fines for alleged collusion with rivals.

Lufthansa AG LHAG.DE fell 6.1% as the Thiele family, the second-largest shareholder in the German airlines, sold more than half of its stake.

