Commodities
CFR

European stocks up ahead of business activity data, Richemont shines

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks rose on Friday ahead of business activity data, as Swiss luxury goods maker Richemont rose following a proposal to double its dividend and automakers gained.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 21 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Friday ahead of business activity data, as Swiss luxury goods maker Richemont rose following a proposal to double its dividend and automakers gained.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% in early trading, with UK stocks struggling despite a much bigger than expected jump in UK retail sales. .L

Cartier maker Richemont CFR.S gained 5.7% as its net profit rose by a third in fiscal year 2020/21 and it proposed to double its dividend.

German luxury carmaker BMW BMWG.DE rose 1.2% after it said it would have to set aside 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), less than initially feared, for expected European antitrust fines for alleged collusion with rivals.

Lufthansa AG LHAG.DE fell 6.1% as the Thiele family, the second-largest shareholder in the German airlines, sold more than half of its stake.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFR

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular