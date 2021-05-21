European stocks up ahead of business activity data, Richemont shines
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window
May 21 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Friday ahead of business activity data, as Swiss luxury goods maker Richemont rose following a proposal to double its dividend and automakers gained.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% in early trading, with UK stocks struggling despite a much bigger than expected jump in UK retail sales. .L
Cartier maker Richemont CFR.S gained 5.7% as its net profit rose by a third in fiscal year 2020/21 and it proposed to double its dividend.
German luxury carmaker BMW BMWG.DE rose 1.2% after it said it would have to set aside 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), less than initially feared, for expected European antitrust fines for alleged collusion with rivals.
Lufthansa AG LHAG.DE fell 6.1% as the Thiele family, the second-largest shareholder in the German airlines, sold more than half of its stake.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCFR
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Brazil mills cutting some sugar production, boosting ethanol volumes -Datagro
- Influential Chinese farm consultancy Cofeed suspends operations without explanation
- EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels processor POET in talks to acquire Flint Hills' ethanol assets -companies
- METALS-Copper sinks as inflation fears eclipse South American political risk