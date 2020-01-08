European Stocks Under Pressure As Iran Missile Strikes Rattle Investors

European stock markets kicked off Wednesday’s trading lower as investors assessed the risk for increased tensions after Iran fired missiles at Iraq air bases housing U.S. troops.

European stocks logged losses on Wednesday as investors assessed risks of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran after the latter fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.4% to 416.13, after gaining 0.3% on Tuesday, a move that snapped a two-day losing streak. The German DAX 30 index dropped 0.6% to 13,143.75, the French CAC 40 index lost 0.4% to 5,985.17 and the FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% to 7,633.61.

Iranian state TV said the missiles, fired early on Wednesday, were in retaliation for the death of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an American drone strike last week. The move raised fears of a wider Middle East conflict, initially causing oil prices to climb and U.S. stock futures to tumble.

However, those moves pared after Iran’s foreign minister tweeted that the country wasn’t seeking further escalation. In addition to initial reports of no casualties from the strikes, President Donald Trump tweeted that “All is well,” and that he will be making a statement in the morning.

“For risk appetite to return, the two sides may have to resolve the issue in peace and avoid fueling fears of a full-blown war. In such case, the havens are likely to pull back, and equities may rebound again,” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, in a note to clients.

Also rattling investors was news that a Boeing 737 bound for Ukraine crashed in Iran after takeoff, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board, Iranian state TV reported. Among airline shares, Air France-KLM, Ryanair Holdings and Deutsche Lufthansa were all off by more than 1%.

Banks and drug stocks led the declines in Europe, while oil companies such as BP and Total logged modest losses. As well, shares of Nestlé dropped.

Elsewhere, German manufacturing orders fell in November, signaling that a downturn in the country’s industrial sector is continuing. French December consumer confidence worsened, marking the first fall in 12 months.

