European stocks tumble on doubts about vaccine efficacy against Omicron

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks fell more than 1% on Tuesday after vaccine-maker Moderna's head cast doubts over the efficacy of COVID-19 shots against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - European stocks fell more than 1% on Tuesday after vaccine-maker Moderna's MRNA.O head cast doubts over the efficacy of COVID-19 shots against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

By 0815 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX dropped 1.3% to hit its lowest levels in nearly seven weeks. Germany's DAX .GDAXI, France's CAC 40 .FCHI and UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell between 1.1% and 1.5% in early trading.

Global stocks tanked after Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the newly detected variant as they have been previously.

Oil stocks .SXEPfell 1.6%, tracking a drop in crude prices, while bank stocks .SX7P sank 1.6% to their lowest in more than two months. O/R

Travel stocks .SXTP shed 1.1%, with British airline easyJet EZJ.Ltrading nearly flat after reporting softer demand in the first quarter following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The pandemic-sensitive sectors slumped last week when the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa, pushing the benchmark STOXX 600 to its worst single-day performance in morethan a year on Friday.

Lack of fresh updates on the variant proved to be a relief on Monday, but European stocks are on course to end November with losses of nearly 3%.

Telecom Italia TLIT.MI rose 1.1% after Italy's Democratic Party pledged to actively involve the coalition government in deciding the future of the firm.

