European stocks tumble further as Brexit, trade worries deepen

Josephine Mason Reuters
Published
European stocks tumbled further on Tuesday afternoon as worries about fresh uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union and trade talks between China and the United States later this week deepened.

The pan European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 1% at 1112 GMT, extending earlier losses.

